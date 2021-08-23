Indonesia to allow restaurants, shops to reopen in Jakarta

Indonesia will from Tuesday start to allow the partial reopening of restaurants, shopping malls and places of worship in some areas, including in the capital Jakarta, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.

Places of worship and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity while shopping malls will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity in those areas, the president said during a virtual press conference. Since a peak of new infections of COVID-19 in Indonesia on July 15, new cases have fallen 78%, he added.

Indonesia's popular holiday island Bali will not have its restrictions eased yet, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan told a separate press conference on Monday, but that may happen in the coming weeks.

