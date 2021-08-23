Left Menu

Maha: No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for eighth time in August

Of the 7,005 infections recorded, 6,596 patients have already recovered and been discharged, the official said.The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai on March 11. The slum colony said to be Asias largest, reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 19:36 IST
Maha: No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for eighth time in August
  • Country:
  • India

For the eighth time this month, the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai didn't report any new COVID-19 case in a day on Monday, a civic official said.

The last time Dharavi didn't record any new case in a day was on August 20.

Currently, Dharavi has only 11 active cases. Of the 7,005 infections recorded, 6,596 patients have already recovered and been discharged, the official said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai on March 11. Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infection again in early April this year. The slum colony said to be Asia's largest, reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021