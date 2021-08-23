Maha: No new COVID-19 case found in Dharavi for eighth time in August

For the eighth time this month, the Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai didn't report any new COVID-19 case in a day on Monday, a civic official said.

The last time Dharavi didn't record any new case in a day was on August 20.

Currently, Dharavi has only 11 active cases. Of the 7,005 infections recorded, 6,596 patients have already recovered and been discharged, the official said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1, 2020, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai on March 11. Dharavi became a hotspot of coronavirus infection again in early April this year. The slum colony said to be Asia's largest, reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8.

