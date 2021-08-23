Left Menu

Containment zones reduced to 228 in Delhi; none in central, northeast districts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:07 IST
Containment zones reduced to 228 in Delhi; none in central, northeast districts
  • Country:
  • India

There are 228 ''actual containment zones'' in the national capital while the central and northeast districts have none, according to Covid data of the Delhi government. Containment zones are divided into two categories - ''scaled down but not de-contained'' and ''active containment zones'', the sum of which is termed ''actual containment zones''.

According to figures given by the Revenue Department till Sunday, of the 228 ''actual containment zones'' across the city, 149 of these are ''active zones'' and 79 are ''scaled down but not de-contained'', it showed. The New Delhi district has 115 ''actual containment zones'', the highest in the city, of which 73 of which are ''active containment zones''.

The east, south east, and southwest districts too have ''actual containment zones'' in single digits at three, two, and seven, respectively.

Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the fourth day on the trot on Monday and 17 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department here.

This is the 14th time since the beginning of the second Covid wave that the national capital has logged zero fatality due to the disease in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021