UK reports 40,345 new cases, 40 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 20:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 40,345 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, a large increase from the previous day, while a further 40 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.
The data compared with 32,253 cases reported on Sunday and 49 deaths.
Advertisement
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny becomes first Great Britain athlete to win 7 gold medals
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement