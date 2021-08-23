UK reports 40,345 new cases, 40 deaths

Britain reported 40,345 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, a large increase from the previous day, while a further 40 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.

The data compared with 32,253 cases reported on Sunday and 49 deaths.

