UK reports 31,914 new cases, 40 deaths
Britain reported 31,914 new cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Monday, while a further 40 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of a positive test.
The data compared with 32,253 cases reported on Sunday and 49 deaths.
