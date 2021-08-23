France's COVID-19 hospitalisations above 11,000 for first time since early June

French health authorities said on Monday the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 rose by 356 over 24 hours to 11,007, the first time the figure exceeded 11,000 in more than two months.

Patients treated in intensive care units for the disease increased by 87 to 2,215, the highest since June 10.

