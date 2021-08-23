COVID-19: Haryana reported one fatality, 15 fresh cases

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 15 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total count to 7,70,362, while one COVID-19 related fatality took the toll to 9,668, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Charkhi Dadri district, it said.

Among the districts, two cases each were reported from Gurgaon, Panipat and Palwal.

There are 668 active cases in the state. The total recoveries so far is 7,60,026, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)