Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana reported one fatality, 15 fresh cases

Chandigarh, Aug 23 PTI Haryana on Monday reported 15 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total count to 7,70,362, while one COVID-19 related fatality took the toll to 9,668, according to the health departments daily bulletin.The latest death was reported from Charkhi Dadri district, it said.Among the districts, two cases each were reported from Gurgaon, Panipat and Palwal.There are 668 active cases in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:02 IST
COVID-19: Haryana reported one fatality, 15 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Haryana on Monday reported 15 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total count to 7,70,362, while one COVID-19 related fatality took the toll to 9,668, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

The latest death was reported from Charkhi Dadri district, it said.

Among the districts, two cases each were reported from Gurgaon, Panipat and Palwal.

There are 668 active cases in the state. The total recoveries so far is 7,60,026, the bulletin said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021