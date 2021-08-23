"Govt mulling setting up society to provide medicines for cancer treament at concessional rates"

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the Government is mulling setting up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates. He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the OPD block, built by Infosys Foundation at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology here. Bommai said the CSR and government funds will be utilised to provide facilities to the family members attending to patients.

While insisting upon giving priority to innovation in treating cancer patients, he suggested that the Kidwai Institute tie up with the best institutes in the world to expand its Research and Development activities. He also said he would initiate steps to establish Regional Cancer Centres, including a new one in Hubballi-Dharwad soon.

The CM appreciated the service of the the Hospital and each one involved in the treatment of cancer and assured to provide all support from the Government. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, and Kidawai Institute director Dr C Ramchandra, were also present on the occasion.

