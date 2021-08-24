Health News Roundup: Germany drops incidence levels as key COVID yardstick; Egypt to intensify vaccination ahead of a fourth COVID-19 wave and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Germany drops incidence levels as key COVID yardstick

Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force to contain the spread of the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. The seven-day incidence rate was a key measure in determining whether restrictions could be imposed or lifted, with infection thresholds of 35, 50 and 100 per 100,000 people triggering the opening or closure of different parts of society.

Researchers seek powerful antibody against many variants; breakthrough cases may be less infectious

Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Researchers working toward one vaccine for many variants

New York City mandates COVID-19 vaccine for teachers in largest U.S. school district

New York City will require public school teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday, part of a push to get more residents vaccinated and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. All 148,000 staff members in the United States' largest school district must get at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27 as part of the mandate, de Blasio said. In a first for city employees, Department of Education staff will no longer have the option to submit to weekly testing instead.

Egypt to intensify vaccination ahead of a fourth COVID-19 wave

Egypt will vaccinate all 4.5 million of its state employees against COVID-19 in August and September as it seeks to accelerate vaccinations ahead of a likely fourth wave of infections, the health minister said on Monday. The country's infection rate is still low but started to increase last week and the upward curve is expected to continue for a while, Hala Zayed told a briefing, adding that a significant increase is expected in late September.

U.S. review of COVID origins due Tuesday, but public must wait for unclassified version

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a review on the origins of COVID-19 sought by U.S President Joe Biden is expected to be complete by Tuesday's deadline but it will take a "few days" to put together an unclassified version for the public. Biden in May gave aides a 90-day deadline to find answers to the origin of the coronavirus as U.S. intelligence agencies pursued various theories, including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Greek scientists advise COVID-19 booster shots for vulnerable

Greece's top medical advisers said on Monday vulnerable groups with underlying diseases should get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, in a bid to curb a rise in Delta variant infections. The booster shot with mRNA vaccines, if approved by the government, will be available in the first week of September, the head of the National Vaccination Committee told reporters.

Indonesia eases COVID-19 curbs as cases drop from peak

Indonesia will start reopening restaurants, malls and places of worship in some areas including the capital Jakarta, President Joko Widodo said on Monday, as new coronavirus cases have fallen sharply from their peak and vaccinations rise. Starting Tuesday, restaurants and places of worship in parts of the world's fourth most populous country will be able to operate at 25% capacity and shopping malls at 50%, Widodo told a virtual press conference.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine wins full U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine - the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation - prompting President Joe Biden to made a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic. The FDA, which gave the two-dose vaccine emergency-use authorization in December, gave its full approval for use in people age 16 and older based on updated data from the companies' clinical trial and manufacturing review. Public health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective.

FDA approves Cara's drug for severe itching in kidney disease patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Cara Therapeutics's drug to treat moderate-to-severe itching in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, making it the first therapy for the ailment in the United States. The company expects to commercially launch the injection, Korsuva, in the first quarter of 2022, Chief Executive Officer Derek Chalmers said in an interview.

Pentagon set to make Pfizer vaccine mandatory after FDA approval

The Pentagon is preparing to issue updated guidance to require all U.S. service personnel to be vaccinated after Monday's approval of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. Kirby told a briefing the completion date for vaccine guidance was still being worked on.

