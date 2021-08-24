New Zealand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases
New Zealand recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference.
Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three in the capital Wellington.
