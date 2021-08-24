Left Menu

New Zealand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 24-08-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 06:42 IST
New Zealand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 148, the Director General of Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield said at a news conference.

Of the new cases, 38 are in Auckland and three in the capital Wellington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021