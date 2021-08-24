Health News Roundup: Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability; Thailand to receive 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, made the remark during closing arguments in a trial over Purdue's proposed reorganization plan.

Thailand to receive 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year

Thailand will receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year, a government spokesperson said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country rushes to vaccinate its population amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Thailand is AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub for the region but has been slow to obtain enough shots to inoculate its population. About 9% of Thailand's 66 million people have been fully vaccinated.

New York City mandates COVID-19 vaccine for teachers in largest U.S. school district

New York City will require public school teachers and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday, part of a push to get more residents inoculated and slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. All 148,000 staff members in the largest U.S. school district must get at least one dose of a vaccine by Sept. 27 as part of the mandate, de Blasio said. In a first for city employees, Department of Education staff will no longer have the option to submit to weekly testing instead.

Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets despite Sydney outbreak

Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modeling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country's focus must shift to limiting the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, from its current zero-cases strategy, when at least 70% of the country's population above age 16 is fully vaccinated.

U.S. review of COVID origins due Tuesday, but public must wait for unclassified version

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said a review on the origins of COVID-19 sought by U.S President Joe Biden is expected to be complete by Tuesday's deadline but it will take a "few days" to put together an unclassified version for the public. Biden in May gave aides a 90-day deadline to find answers to the origin of the coronavirus as U.S. intelligence agencies pursued various theories, including the possibility of a laboratory accident in China.

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine gains full U.S. regulatory approval

The U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine - the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation - prompting President Joe Biden to make a fresh pitch to vaccine skeptics to get the shot to fight the relentless pandemic. The FDA, which gave the two-dose vaccine emergency-use authorization in December, provided its full approval for use in people age 16 and older based on updated data from the companies' clinical trials and manufacturing reviews. Public health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that Pfizer's shot is safe and effective.

FDA approves Cara's drug for severe itching in kidney disease patients

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Cara Therapeutics's drug to treat moderate-to-severe itching in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis, making it the first therapy for the ailment in the United States. The company expects to commercially launch the injection, Korsuva, in the first quarter of 2022, Chief Executive Officer Derek Chalmers said in an interview.

New Zealand has highest jump in COVID-19 cases since April 2020

New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in COVID-19 cases since April 2020, but authorities said the numbers were not rising exponentially and the majority of the cases were still centered in Auckland where the recent outbreak started. The South Pacific nation's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to the capital Wellington.

Six U.S. states do not join $26 billion opioid settlements with distributors, J&J

At least six U.S. states, including Georgia, did not fully sign on to a proposed $26 billion settlement with three-drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson, which have been accused of fueling the nation's opioid epidemic, according to the states' attorneys general. States had until Saturday to decide whether to support the $21 billion proposed settlement https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/drug-distributors-jj-reach-landmark-26-bln-opioid-settlement-2021-07-21 with McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, and Cardinal Health Inc and a separate $5 billion agreement with J&J.

Amid COVID surge, some Sri Lankans opt for cardboard coffins when cremating loved ones

At a factory in Sri Lanka's Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia city, workers use staples and glue to assemble long cardboard boxes which will be used as coffins for some of the country's coronaviurs victims. The coffin is made out of recycled paper and costs a sixth of the cheapest wooden casket, according to 51-year old Priyantha Sahabandu, the local government official who first came up with the idea.

