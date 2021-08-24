Left Menu

Three die in UP's Agra after consuming suspected spurious liquor

PTI | Agra | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people died and one person was admitted to a hospital after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor here, sources said on Tuesday.

Police said they have sealed four liquor shops near Kaulara Kala village and Barkula village.

The police, however, have not confirmed that deaths happened due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

The incident took place on Monday night.

According to the sources, Radhe (42) and Anil (34), residents of Kaulara Kala village, Gaya Prasad (50), a resident of Barkula village, and Ramveer (30) consumed liquor, which they had bought from local shops. After consuming liquor, their health started deteriorating and they were rushed to nearby hospitals.

SP East, Agra Rural, Ashok Venkat told PTI that Radhe, Anil and Gaya Prasad have died while Ramveer is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

''The actual cause of the death is not known yet and that will be known only after postmortem,'' he said.

The SP said four liquor shops near the two villages have been sealed, and further investigation is underway.

The family of Radhe conducted his last rites without the permission of police late Monday night, the sources said.

The other two bodies were sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

