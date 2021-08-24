Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send Book Slot to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.Paving a new era of citizen convenience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:51 IST
COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp
Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.

Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.

''Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and follow the steps...Book today: a.me/919013151515,'' Mandaviya tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021