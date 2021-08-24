COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send Book Slot to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.Paving a new era of citizen convenience.
- Country:
- India
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp.
Elaborating on the process, he said one needs to send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, verify and then follow the requisite steps.
''Paving a new era of citizen convenience. Now, book #COVID19 vaccine slots easily on your phone within minutes. Send 'Book Slot' to MyGovIndia Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp, Verify OTP and follow the steps...Book today: a.me/919013151515,'' Mandaviya tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WhatsApp will now allow chat history transfers between iOS, Android
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says Centre has allocated Rs 267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II to strengthen health infrastructure and manage coronavirus.
Centre to provide Rs 1,300 crore as Covid response package to Northeastern states: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Guwahati.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya arrives in Kerala to review COVID-19 situation
Maha CM’s secretary gets WhatsApp threat warning him of probe by central agencies