Left Menu

Sri Lanka's former foreign minister Samaraweera dies of COVID-19

Sri Lankas former foreign minister Mangala Samaraweera passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to COVID-19 related complications. Samaraweera, 65, contracted the virus earlier this month and was admitted to an intensive care unit ICU of the Lanka Hospital.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:39 IST
Sri Lanka's former foreign minister Samaraweera dies of COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's former foreign minister Mangala Samaraweera passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital here due to COVID-19 related complications. Samaraweera, 65, contracted the virus earlier this month and was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) of the Lanka Hospital. Samaraweera, who was Sri Lanka's foreign minister twice between 2005 and 2007 and from 2015-2017, was the second-highest ranking Sri Lankan politician to succumb to coronavirus after the death of former parliamentary speaker WJM Lokubandara.

A proponent of liberal democratic politics, Samaraweera held many senior Cabinet positions since 1994, including the ministry of finance. He stepped down from politics last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021