Russia reports 18,833 new COVID-19 cases and 794 deaths

Russia reported 18,833 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, including 1,105 in Moscow, which took the national tally to 6,785,374.

The Russian coronavirus task force said 794 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 177,614.

Rosstat, the government statistics agency, keeps a separate count from the pandemic task force and says it has recorded about 315,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between last April and June this year.

