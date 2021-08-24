Senior WHO official says agency only has supplies in Afghanistan for one week
24-08-2021
The World Health Organization (WHO) only has enough supplies in Afghanistan to last for one week, a senior regional official said on Tuesday.
The U.N. agency was also concerned that the current upheaval could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections, Ahmed Al-Mandhari told a press briefing.
