Left Menu

WHO says it only has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 15:53 IST
WHO says it only has medical supplies in Afghanistan for a week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) only has enough supplies in Afghanistan to last for a week after deliveries of medical equipment from abroad were blocked by restrictions at Kabul airport, a senior regional official said on Tuesday.

The U.N. agency was also concerned the current upheaval in Afghanistan could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections, with testing for the virus dropping by 77% in the past week, officials from the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean office said. The WHO officials, who spoke during an online briefing, said 95% of health facilities in Afghanistan remained operational but that some female staff had not returned to their posts and some female patients had become afraid to leave their homes.

Deliveries of more than 500 tonnes of medical supplies including surgical equipment and severe malnutrition kits have been held up because of restrictions at Kabul airport, the WHO says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021