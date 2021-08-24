2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,559

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,559 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Both the new patients have travel history, it said.

The Union territory now has 10 active cases, while 7,420 people have been cured of the disease, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has tested over 4.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.60 percent.

A total of 3.34 lakh people have been vaccinated to date, of whom over 1 lakh have received both doses.

