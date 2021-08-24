Left Menu

Iran reports daily record for COVID-19 deaths

Iran has registered its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media reports. The ministry said 40,600 new cases were confirmed in the same 24-hour period. The country reported its highest daily tally of confirmed cases -- more than 50,000 -- a week ago.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:27 IST
Iran reports daily record for COVID-19 deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran has registered its highest single-day COVID-19 death toll of the pandemic, according to state media reports. The country's Health Ministry said Tuesday that 709 people with the disease had died since Monday and 7,727 patients were in critical condition. The ministry said 40,600 new cases were confirmed in the same 24-hour period. The previous daily record for COVID-19 deaths in Iran was set Sunday. The country reported its highest daily tally of confirmed cases -- more than 50,000 -- a week ago. The highly contagious delta variant is fueling the surge in new cases. A five-day lockdown in the country that included a ban on the use of personal cars between provinces recently ended.

Only some 8 per cent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.

Authorities have said that less than 40 per cent of the population follows measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021