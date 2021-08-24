Gauteng Health MEC shocked at death of senior official

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, has expressed shock at the tragic death of a senior official in the department on Monday.

According to media reports, the official, Babita Deokaran, was shot and wounded outside her home shortly after dropping off her child at school. The 53-year-old later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

In a statement, the MEC said the department was at a loss of words at the brutal and tragic passing.

"Ms Babita Deokaran was an invaluable member of the Gauteng Health team. She rose up the ranks in the public service in the last three decades after she joined as an accounting clerk," she said.

Deokaran went on to become Chief Director: Financial Accounting at the GDoH and at times acted as the Chief Financial Officer, said the MEC.

In the statement, Mokgethi called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and get to the bottom of the shooting.

The department sent a message of condolence to Deokaran's family and colleagues for their loss.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)