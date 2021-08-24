Left Menu

Gauteng Health MEC shocked at death of senior official

According to media reports, the official, Babita Deokaran, was shot and wounded outside her home shortly after dropping off her child at school.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 16:30 IST
Gauteng Health MEC shocked at death of senior official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, has expressed shock at the tragic death of a senior official in the department on Monday.

According to media reports, the official, Babita Deokaran, was shot and wounded outside her home shortly after dropping off her child at school. The 53-year-old later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

In a statement, the MEC said the department was at a loss of words at the brutal and tragic passing.

"Ms Babita Deokaran was an invaluable member of the Gauteng Health team. She rose up the ranks in the public service in the last three decades after she joined as an accounting clerk," she said.

Deokaran went on to become Chief Director: Financial Accounting at the GDoH and at times acted as the Chief Financial Officer, said the MEC.

In the statement, Mokgethi called on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned and get to the bottom of the shooting.

The department sent a message of condolence to Deokaran's family and colleagues for their loss.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021