Man dies of food poisoning in Assam

A man died on Tuesday of suspected food poisoning after having ‘prasad’, comprising gram and fruits, at a religious function in Assam’s Charaideo district, a police officer said. He was among more than 50 people who had taken ill and were being treated for suspected food poisoning after having the ‘prasad’ distributed by one of the villagers following a religious function at his house on Sunday. The man was admitted to a hospital in the district headquarter, where he died on Tuesday morning, the officer said. Over 50 villagers were admitted to the Geleki Block Primary Health Centre on Sunday night with similar symptoms of food poisoning. Those in serious condition were shifted to the headquarter hospital at Nazira. A team of the Food and Civil Supplies Department had visited the village under Geleki police station on Monday morning and seized the remaining stock of gram from the shop from which the villager had procured it.

An investigation has been started to determine how the food poisoning had been caused.

