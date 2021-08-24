Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Israel's vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta

Less than a month into a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say. Delta hit Israel in June, just as the country began to reap the benefits of one of the world's fastest vaccine roll-outs.

People infected with the Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than those with the original version of the COVID-19 virus when symptoms are first observed, a South Korea study found. New Zealand Delta outbreak spreading rapidly

New Zealand on Tuesday recorded its highest increase in cases since April 2020, as authorities warned this current outbreak of the Delta variant was like dealing with a whole new virus. The South Pacific nation's virus-free run since February ended last week after an outbreak of the Delta variant erupted in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, and quickly spread to the capital Wellington.

Authorities reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total infections in the country to 148. That was the biggest increase in cases since April 10, 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Australia pandemic panel backs reopening targets

Australia can proceed with its reopening plans when the country reaches 70%-80% vaccination levels, the government's pandemic modeling adviser said, even as some states hinted they may not ease border curbs if Sydney fails to control its Delta outbreak. The Melbourne-based Doherty Institute said the country's focus must shift to limiting the number of deaths and hospitalizations, from its current zero-cases strategy, when at least 70% of the country's population above age 16 is fully vaccinated.

"This level of vaccination will make it easier to live with the virus, as we do with other viruses such as the flu," it said in a statement late on Monday. Germany drops incidence levels as a key yardstick

Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force to contain the spread of the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday. The seven-day incidence rate was a key measure in determining whether restrictions could be imposed or lifted.

Greece to end free testing for unvaccinated Greece said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to boost inoculation rates and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections. The country has recorded 13,422 deaths since reporting its first COVID-19 outbreak in February 2020. New measures, which will come into effect on Sept. 13, stop short of forcing people to take a jab, but end free testing and oblige unvaccinated persons to test either once or twice a week, depending on their profession. Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay away Hawaii Governor David Ige urged residents and visitors to restrict travel to the U.S. state to essential business activities amid a surge in cases in the islands. The governor highlighted the restrictions on restaurant capacities and limited access to rental cars and said that those who choose to visit the islands will not be able to enjoy a typical Hawaii holiday.

