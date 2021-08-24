Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 19:28 IST
Goa logs 136 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries; no fresh death
Goa's coronavirus caseload increased by 136 and reached 1,73,357 on Tuesday, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The daily case tally has more than doubled from Monday, when the state had registered 57 COVID-19 infections.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,186 as no new COVID-19 death was reported in Goa in the last 24 hours, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,69,239 after 79 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 932 active cases, the official said.

''With 4,920 new coronavirus tests (up from 4,147 on Monday), the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 11,73,071,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,73,357, new cases 136, death toll 3186, discharged 1,69,239, active cases 932, samples tested till date 11,73,071.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

