Prohibitory orders in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley extended till Sep 1

Prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley have been extended till September 1 with some relaxations as the country on Tuesday recorded 2,525 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 8,31,968.

A meeting of the chief district officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur - the three districts in the Valley - on Tuesday decided to continue with restrictive measures till September 1 owing to still rampant COVID-19 infections in these districts.

Advertisement

The prohibitory orders enforced by the local authorities to contain the spread of the COVID-19 was due to expire on Tuesday midnight.

In the meeting, the authorities decided to allow both private and public vehicles to ply even after 8 PM.

Similarly, all three district administration offices in the Valley have decided to allow seminars or meetings with physical presence of a maximum 25 participants.

However, all participants need to follow health safety protocols as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)