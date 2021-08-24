Left Menu

Prohibitory orders in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley extended till Sep 1

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:11 IST
Prohibitory orders in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley extended till Sep 1
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people in Nepal's Kathmandu Valley have been extended till September 1 with some relaxations as the country on Tuesday recorded 2,525 new coronavirus cases, taking the national tally to 8,31,968.

A meeting of the chief district officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur - the three districts in the Valley - on Tuesday decided to continue with restrictive measures till September 1 owing to still rampant COVID-19 infections in these districts.

The prohibitory orders enforced by the local authorities to contain the spread of the COVID-19 was due to expire on Tuesday midnight.

In the meeting, the authorities decided to allow both private and public vehicles to ply even after 8 PM.

Similarly, all three district administration offices in the Valley have decided to allow seminars or meetings with physical presence of a maximum 25 participants.

However, all participants need to follow health safety protocols as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and Population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021