Left Menu

Britain reports 174 deaths, highest since March 12

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:40 IST
Britain reports 174 deaths, highest since March 12
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain recorded 174 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since March 12, and 30,838 new cases, official data showed.

Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a steady increase in deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days.

Deaths in the last seven days are up 9% on the week before, while cases are up 13.5%. The number of deaths reported on a Tuesday are often higher than normal daily figures because fatalities at the weekend take longer to be recorded.

Also Read: Britain imposes sanctions on Belarus, Lukashenko retorts: 'choke on them'

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021