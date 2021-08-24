Britain reports 174 deaths, highest since March 12
Reuters | London | 24-08-2021
Britain recorded 174 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest since March 12, and 30,838 new cases, official data showed.
Since mid-July when lockdown restrictions were lifted, Britain has been reporting a steady increase in deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within 28 days.
Deaths in the last seven days are up 9% on the week before, while cases are up 13.5%. The number of deaths reported on a Tuesday are often higher than normal daily figures because fatalities at the weekend take longer to be recorded.
