Italy reports 60 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 6,076 new cases

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-08-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 20:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 60 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, compared with 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 6,076 from 4,168. Italy has registered 128,855 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.49 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,036 on Tuesday, up from 3,928 a day earlier. There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, edging up from 45 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 504 from a previous 485.

Some 266,246 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 101,341, the health ministry said.

