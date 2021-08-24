Left Menu

2 oxygen storage tanks inaugurated at Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:06 IST
2 oxygen storage tanks inaugurated at Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Aug 24 (PTI): Augmenting supply of oxygen to cater to a possible increase in intake of COVID-19 patients, two oxygen storage tanks of 20 litres capacity were inaugurated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Tuesday by Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian. The two units, set up at a cost of Rs two crore, can produce over 500 litres of oxygen per minute and would be useful when there is a huge requirement, he said.

The Minister said the earlier practice was that liquid oxygen would be filled in the two units and later supplied to other wards in the hospital. ''However, during the second wave of Covid-19 when there was huge requirement of the life saving gas, it was realised an oxygen plant should be set up at the hospital,'' he told reporters.

''Today a private firm -- Tirumalai Chemicals Ltd -- came forward to set up one such unit at a cost of Rs 1 crore that will generate 500 litres of oxygen per minute, while another storage unit set up by Rotary Club at a cost of Rs 1 crore will generate 583 litres of oxygen per minute'', he said.

Subramanian said the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital conducted the highest number of 15,87,454 RT-PCR tests compared to other government hospitals in the state.

On vaccination, he said till date 2.87 crore people have received the jabs and it was for the first time the number of vaccinations touched an all time of high on a single-day when 4.88 lakh when people received their vaccinations on August 23.

''Today we expect it will cross the five lakh mark. Currently there eight lakh vaccine doses in stock and we expect another five lakh to be sent from the Centre later in the day'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021