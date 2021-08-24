Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 59.47 cr: Govt
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.
More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late Tuesday night, the ministry said.
Cumulatively, 22,33,59,860 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 2,11,37,082 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.
As on day-221 of the vaccination drive, 38,29,038 were vaccinated for first dose and 16,38,513 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, according to health ministry data.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.
