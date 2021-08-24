Left Menu

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 59.47 cr: Govt

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 21:29 IST
Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 59.47 cr: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 59.47 crore so far, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 54 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, according to the 7 pm provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late Tuesday night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 22,33,59,860 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and 2,11,37,082 have received their second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.

As on day-221 of the vaccination drive, 38,29,038 were vaccinated for first dose and 16,38,513 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm, according to health ministry data.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
3
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
4
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021