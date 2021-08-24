Left Menu

COVID-19: Haryana records one death, 18 fresh cases

Haryana on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the states infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state.According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 22:53 IST
COVID-19: Haryana records one death, 18 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the state's infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.

So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state.

According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district. Seven cases surfaced in Gurgaon and three in Fatehabad district.

The total active cases in the state are 664. So far, 7,60,047 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global
3
Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

Hot Chips 33: Samsung demonstrates latest advancements in PIM technology

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest update

OnePlus Nord CE gets July security patch, camera improvements in latest upda...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021