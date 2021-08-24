COVID-19: Haryana records one death, 18 fresh cases
Haryana on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the states infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state.According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district.
- Country:
- India
Haryana on Tuesday reported one COVID-19 death and 18 fresh cases, taking the state's infection count to 7,70,380, a Health Department bulletin said.
So far, 9,669 have died from the infection in the state.
According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Bhiwani district. Seven cases surfaced in Gurgaon and three in Fatehabad district.
The total active cases in the state are 664. So far, 7,60,047 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Health Department
- Fatehabad district
- Bhiwani district
- Gurgaon
ALSO READ
Free travel on Raksha Bandhan for women, children in Haryana: CMO
No particular format required to file RTI: Haryana Information Commission
Bengaluru, Aug 10 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 1,338 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,21,049 and death toll to 36,848, the Health department said on Tuesday. The day also saw 1,947 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,61,499.
Sultry weather persists in Haryana and Punjab
Two rape victims die in Haryana after four men force them to drink insecticide