Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 363.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Britain reports 174 COVID deaths, highest since March 12 and more

U.S. cannot say how many Afghan refugees it has received, situation 'fluid'

A senior U.S. official on Tuesday could not say how many Afghans have been evacuated to the United States, adding that the situation remains "fluid" because of the swiftness of the operation. Pressed to provide numbers, the official said the U.S. government was "moving as quickly as we can to get them out of harm's way."

Britain reports 174 COVID deaths, highest since March 12

Britain recorded 174 COVID deaths on Tuesday, the highest since March 12, and another 30,838 new cases, official data showed. With 88% of the adult population receiving a first vaccine and 77% receiving both doses, Britain lifted nearly all its restrictions in mid-July, allowing people to socialise, travel and return to work in offices.

U.S. administers 363.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 363,915,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 428,529,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. Those figures are up from the 363,267,789 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 23 out of 428,528,965 doses delivered.

U.S. could control COVID by spring 2022 if more people get shots -Fauci

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, one day after Pfizer won fuller FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in multiple television interviews and a White House press conference that full Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine paves the way for more people to get inoculated https://tmsnrt.rs/3tUM8ta, with potential approval for Moderna Inc's in the coming weeks and authorization for younger children by autumn.

Israel's COVID-19 vaccine boosters show signs of taming Delta

Less than a month into a COVID-19 vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on the country's high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say. Delta hit Israel in June, just as the country began to reap the benefits of one of the world's fastest vaccine roll-outs.

U.S. panel urges diabetes screening to begin sooner, at age 35

Overweight or obese adults should be screened for prediabetes and type-2 diabetes starting at age 35, a U.S. government-backed panel of experts in disease prevention recommended on Tuesday, lowering the age by five years. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf 's new guidance follows a worsening in the nation's diabetes crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-diabetes-covid, with the United States experiencing a 29% jump https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-diabetes-covid/#sidebar-diabetes-covid-methodology in diabetes deaths last year among people ages 25 to 44.

U.S. review of COVID's China origin unlikely to solve vexing questions

President Joe Biden is set to be briefed on the U.S. intelligence community's investigation into how COVID-19 started, with the report likely to disappoint in delivering clear answers about the deadly pandemic's origin in China. Biden in May ordered aides to work to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies examining rival theories about how the novel coronavirus started, including a once-dismissed theory about the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, as well as that the virus originated naturally with animals, such as bats or birds.

U.S. data show rising 'breakthrough' infections among fully vaccinated

Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported on Tuesday.

The data, published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly report on death and disease, shows an increase in so-called "breakthrough" infections among fully vaccinated individuals.

Exclusive: Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report

Weak cooperation between U.S. and Chinese authorities is hindering efforts to curb increasingly sophisticated forms of fentanyl trafficking, according to a U.S. congressional advisory report reviewed by Reuters. The report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, due to be published on Tuesday, said U.S. authorities have found that cooperation with Chinese counterparts "remains limited on the ground".

Pfizer, Moderna get EU nod for boosting mRNA COVID-19 vaccine output

Europe's medicines regulator has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to help boost production amid a resurgence in infections. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/increase-vaccine-manufacturing-capacity-covid-19-vaccines-biontech-pfizer-moderna on Tuesday its human medicines committee had approved a site at Saint Remy sur Avre in France for making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty.

