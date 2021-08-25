Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 254,466

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 25-08-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 03:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry reported 18,262 new cases of COVID-19 and 940 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,249,878 and the death toll to 254,466.

