Japan seeks state of emergency expansion to 8 more prefectures -minister
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-08-2021 04:10 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 04:10 IST
Japan is looking to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures including the northern island of Hokkaido to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, the minister in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures said on Wednesday.
The government has so far placed 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including the capital, Tokyo, under emergency restrictions due to run until Sept. 12 to combat soaring Delta variant cases that have piled pressure on the healthcare system.
