Australian state sets another high for cases

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 25-08-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 08:31 IST
Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19.

New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health system in Australia’s most populous state is under pressure but is coping.

The COVID-19 death toll has reached 76 in New South Wales since the outbreak of the delta variant was first detected in Sydney on June 16.

Neighbouring Victoria, Australia second-most populous state, reported 45 new infections Wednesday.

Both states are locked down.

