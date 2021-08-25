U.S. to donate 1 mln Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam - Harris
25-08-2021
The United States will donate 1 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Vietnam, Vice President Kamala Harris told Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a meeting in Hanoi on Wednesday.
Vietnam has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Asia, with just under 2% of its 98 million people fully-vaccinated.
