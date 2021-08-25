Golf-LPGA Tour cancels Shanghai tournament due to COVID-19
The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic. According to a Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china, there have been 94,687 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began.
- Country:
- China
The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been canceled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday. The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 14-17 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year because of health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.
According to a Reuters tally, there have been 94,687 infections and 4,636 coronavirus-related deaths reported in China since the pandemic began. American Danielle Kang won the inaugural Shanghai tournament in 2018 and successfully defended her title the following year with a one-stroke win over compatriot Jessica Korda.
The LPGA tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, planned for Oct. 28-31, was also canceled in July for a second straight year due to similar COVID-19 restrictions in the country. The two remaining events in the LPGA's four-stop Asia swing are scheduled for Oct. 21-24 in Busan, South Korea, and Nov. 4-7 in Otsu, Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Asia
- South Korea
- Danielle Kang
- Jessica Korda
- Shanghai
- Taiwan
- Busan
- American
- Japan
- LPGA
- Taipei
ALSO READ
Harris, Lopez Obrador speak on boosting Central American economies
Mexico's Lopez Obrador, Harris discuss migration, boosting Central American economies
American Joe Scally shines on Gladbach debut in German Cup
China demands Lithuania withdraw envoy in row over Taiwan
China tells Lithuania to withdraw envoy in row over Taiwan