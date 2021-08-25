Russia reports 809 COVID-19 deaths, 19,536 new cases
Russia on Wednesday reported 809 coronavirus-related deaths, close to a record one-day high set earlier this month amid a surge of cases blamed on the Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.
The government's coronavirus task force also reported 19,536 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
