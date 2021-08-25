UN health agency sees virus cases leveling off
The countries with the highest numbers of new cases were the United States, Iran, India, Britain and Brazil.The assessment released Tuesday says there were about 68,000 new deaths reported globally, with Europe and the Americas registering increases of about 10 per cent.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The World Health Organisation said the number of new coronavirus cases reported globally appears to be stabilizing at about 4.5 million infections after steadily rising for the past two months.
In its weekly assessment of the pandemic, the UN health agency said COVID-19 increased by about 20 percent and 8 percent in the Western Pacific and the Americas, while rates of disease either remained the same or dropped in other regions. The countries with the highest numbers of new cases were the United States, Iran, India, Britain, and Brazil.
The assessment released Tuesday says there were about 68,000 new deaths reported globally, with Europe and the Americas registering increases of about 10 percent. WHO also noted several recent studies that show licensed vaccines still provide protection against severe coronavirus disease, but that there is some evidence to show the shots are less effective at preventing people from becoming infected with the more contagious delta variant. Previous research concluded the vaccines are most useful for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, not virus transmission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PPE maker Karam Safety plans to set up manufacturing units in US, Brazil, South Africa this year
Brazil reports 34,885 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 deaths
Brazil military parade at presidential palace rattles politicians
Military display rolls into Brazil capital before tense vote
Brazil Congress blocks changes to voting system despite military show of force