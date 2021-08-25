In the first week following the Taliban conquest of Kabul, COVID-19 vaccinations in Afghanistan have dropped by 80%, the U.N. agency UNICEF said, warning that half of the few doses delivered to the country so far are close to expiry. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Europe's medicines regulator has approved additional manufacturing sites for mRNA-based coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. * Switzerland is being hit by a fourth wave with a "very worrying" rise in infections, the head of the government's crisis team at the Federal Office for Public Health said.

* Greece said it would end free testing for unvaccinated people to encourage them to get inoculated and head off any renewed spike in Delta variant infections. ASIA-PACIFIC

* India will supply millions of additional vaccine doses to its states to try to inoculate all schoolteachers by early next month, the health minister said, as the country gradually resumes physical classes. * Thailand's coronavirus task force called on pregnant women in the country to get vaccinated, citing a higher risk of deaths among those who become infected with the coronavirus.

* New Zealand recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 210 as the government scrambled to scale up vaccinations amid growing criticism. * Vietnam is offering patients who have recovered from the coronavirus a monthly allowance if they agree to stay on at stretched hospitals to help health workers struggling to cope with an influx of infected people.

* Indonesia has approved Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the Southeast Asian country, Penny Lukito, the head of the food and drug agency, told parliament. AMERICAS

* The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, a day after Pfizer won full FDA approval for its shot, with more potential approvals coming in the weeks ahead. * Some 25% of SARS-CoV-2 infections among Los Angeles County residents occurred in fully vaccinated residents from May through July 25, a period that includes the impact of the highly transmissible Delta variant, U.S. officials reported.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Less than a month into a vaccine booster drive, Israel is seeing signs of an impact on its high infection and severe illness rates fuelled by the fast-spreading Delta variant, officials and scientists say.

* Iran reported a record daily 709 deaths from COVID-19 as the worst-hit country in the Middle East faced a fifth surge in infections. * Nigeria has approved China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begin to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain.

* People infected with the more transmissible Delta variant have a viral load 300 times higher than those with the original version of the COVID-19 virus when symptoms are first observed, a South Korea study found. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European markets were subdued on Wednesday, with Germany's weaker economic sentiment data failing to inspire investors who kept their powder dry ahead of a Federal Reserve speech on Friday. * German business morale fell for the second month running in August as companies took a dimmer view about the coming months in Europe's largest economy due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and supply bottlenecks, a survey showed.

