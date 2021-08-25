Left Menu

COVID-19: Pak reports highest number of deaths in over 3 months, 4,199 new cases

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:00 IST
COVID-19: Pak reports highest number of deaths in over 3 months, 4,199 new cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 141 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities recorded in more than three months, while 4,199 fresh infections have been detected across the country, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The previous highest of 161 deaths reported in a single day in recent months was on May 3.

The health authorities also detected 4,199 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 61,410 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,135,858, while the death toll has gone up to 25,220, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The ministry reported that the latest positivity rate is 6.83 percent.

Sindh reported the highest 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by 28 in Punjab and 20 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The vaccination is going on with 1,026,181 doses administered on Tuesday, taking the total number of administered vaccines to 48,828,287, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021