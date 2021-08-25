Left Menu

Ladakh reports one new COVID-19 case; infection tally at 20,500

The latest case was reported from Leh district, while 1,457 sample reports in Ladakh, including 648 from Leh and 809 from Kargil were found negative, they said.No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Tuesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 55, including 45 in Leh and 10 in Kargil district, they added.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-08-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 16:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
One fresh COVID-19 case was reported in the Union Territory of Ladakh even as nine people were cured of the infection and discharged from hospitals, thereby bringing the number of active cases to 55, officials said on Wednesday.

The infection tally of the UT currently stands at 20,500, while a total of 20,238 patients have recovered till date.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The latest case was reported from Leh district, while 1,457 sample reports in Ladakh, including 648 from Leh and 809 from Kargil were found negative, they said.

No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Tuesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has come down to 55, including 45 in Leh and 10 in Kargil district, they added. PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

