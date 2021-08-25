One of the World’s Youngest and India’s Youngest Recipient Successfully Undergoes Complex Bilateral Lung Transplant at MGM Healthcare Chennai

India MGM Healthcare, a multi-specialty quaternary care hospital in the heart of Chennai, today announced that it had successfully performed a complex bilateral lung transplant on a one-year-old boy from Chennai and is one of the world's youngest and India's youngest recipients to undergo bilateral lung transplantation.

A 30-member team under the leadership of Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan, Chairman- Cardiac Sciences and Director – Institute of the Heart and Lung Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare successfully performed this procedure on the patient on August 24th 2021.

Advertisement

Speaking about the patient Dr. Balakrishnan explained, "The patient was diagnosed with bronchopulmonary dysplasia and was put on the ventilator from birth as his oxygen saturation was extremely low. It was extremely challenging for us to transplant the lungs as there was a size mismatch between the donor and the recipient." Dr. Suresh Rao K.G, Co-Director of Heart and Lung Transplantation Programme& Mechanical Circulatory Support, MGM Healthcare said, "As the child's lungs were not recovering, we did not have any other option other than bilateral lung transplantation. The child was fortunate to get a pair of lungs from a brain-dead pediatric patient. This is one of the youngest children on whom we have done a lung transplant. The child is stable in the ICU." Dr. K.R. Balakrishnan further said, "It is a testimony to the sincerity and skill of our nurses in Chennai that this child is alive today. It is a Herculean task anywhere in the world to perform a dual-lung transplant on such a small child without any complications." Thanking the hospital, the parents said, "We would like to thank the clinical team led by Dr. Balakrishnan and Dr. Suresh Rao at MGM Healthcare for giving our son a fresh lease of life. We would like to extend our gratitude to the nursing team for their diligent service during these testing times for us and the donor family for this extremely generous gift." About MGM Healthcare Born out of a need for altruism, MGM Healthcare is obsessed with bettering patient experiences and improving clinical outcomes through expertise, passion, and technology. The manifestation of this dedication to superlative health-caring is a state-of-the-art hospital on Nelson Manickam Road having 400 beds, 50 out-patient consultation rooms, over 100 critical care beds, 250+ Doctors, 12 Centers of excellence, 30+ Clinical Departments, 12 state-of-the-art Operating Theatres, and 24 x 7 comprehensive Emergency Care. Here, a host of eminent surgeons and physicians wield a potent combination of skill and cutting-edge technology to elevate care and outcomes to new levels. MGM Healthcare is the first hospital in Asia with the highest rated USGBC LEED Platinum-certified Green Hospital.

Over the past year, the team of clinical experts at MGM Healthcare has performed many innovative and complex surgeries in the pursuit of establishing trust and clinical excellence. MGM Healthcare designed and equipped with the latest in technology and equipment is poised to drive patient centricity and clinical excellence of both the domestic and international patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)