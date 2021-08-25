Left Menu

Swiss gov't examines introducing COVID-19 certificates in most indoor spaces

Switzerland is being hit by a fourth wave of the coronavirus with a "very worrying" rise in infections, the head of the government's crisis team said on Tuesday. The number of new infections https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview?time=total in Switzerland and neighbour Liechtenstein rose by 3,212 on Wednesday, taking the total above 765,000 since the pandemic began.

Switzerland is considering ordering staff and visitors to show a certificate against COVID-19 infection in most public indoor spaces, as the government on Wednesday warned that hospitals could soon be overrun by a rising number of serious cases. The requirement would cover events, as well as restaurants, bars, and recreational sites like cinemas and museums, as well as sports centers and cultural activities, said the government which has launched a consultation with regional authorities which will run until Aug. 30.

"If hospital admissions continue to rise as strongly as they have recently, hospital overload cannot be ruled out in just a few weeks," the federal government said in a statement. "The government has therefore decided on a precautionary basis to consult the cantons and social partners on strengthened measures against the spread of the coronavirus," it said.

The Swiss COVID-19 certificate provides proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative test result. Switzerland is being hit by a fourth wave of the coronavirus with a "very worrying" rise in infections, the head of the government's crisis team said on Tuesday.

The number of new infections in Switzerland and neighbor Liechtenstein rose by 3,212 on Wednesday, taking the total above 765,000 since the pandemic began. The death toll is nearing 10,500.

