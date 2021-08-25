Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China criticises U.S. "scapegoating" as COVID origin report to be released

China criticised on Wednesday the U.S. "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, demanding a U.S. military laboratory be investigated, shortly before the release of a U.S. intelligence community report on the virus. The U.S. report is intended to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies considering different theories about how the coronavirus emerged, including a once-dismissed theory about a Chinese laboratory accident.

Emergent's COVID-19 plasma therapy to be tested in NIH-sponsored study

The National Institutes of Health has initiated a late-stage study to test plasma-derived COVID-19 therapies including Emergent BioSolutions Inc's candidate for those at high risk of disease progression, the drug developer said. Emergent said on Wednesday the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of polyclonal antibodies derived from plasma of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Top Japan adviser blasts visit by IOC's Bach as COVID curbs expand

Japan's top medical adviser blasted International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Wednesday for visiting Tokyo again when the country is expanding emergency curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan will expand states of emergency to eight more prefectures from Friday, taking the total to 21 regions from Hokkaido in the north to the southern island of Okinawa and covering nearly 80% of its population.

J&J says booster dose increased antibodies in early-stage studies

A booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sharply increased levels of antibodies, according to interim data from two early-stage trials, the company said on Wednesday.

A second dose of the J&J single-dose vaccine resulted in binding antibody levels nine times higher than the levels 28 days after people received their first dose, the company said in a press release.

Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record

Sydney's COVID-19 infections hit a daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under pressure, officials said, calling for vaccinations to be stepped up to stem the tide of hospital admissions. Despite two months of lockdowns in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW) state reported 919 new cases amid a growing Delta variant outbreak, taking Australia's daily case numbers to a new pandemic high just below 1,000.

Swiss gov't examines introducing COVID-19 certificates in most indoor spaces

Switzerland is considering ordering staff and visitors to show a certificate against COVID-19 infection in most public indoor spaces, as the government on Wednesday warned that hospitals could soon be overrun by a rising number of serious cases. The requirement would cover events, as well as restaurants, bars and recreational sites like cinemas and museums, as well as sports centres and cultural activities, said the government which has launched a consultation with regional authorities which will run until Aug. 30.

COVID vaccine protection wanes within six months - UK researchers

Protection against COVID-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain. After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing COVID-19 infection in the month after the second dose fell from 88% to 74%, an analysis of data collected in Britain's ZOE COVID study showed.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Australia urges states to stick to reopening plans

Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses

As Thailand struggles with its worst coronavirus outbreak yet, researchers in the country have developed a machine to draw out COVID-19 vaccine doses more efficiently and optimise lower-than-expected supplies. Using a robotic arm, the "AutoVacc" system can draw 12 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in four minutes from a vial, according to researchers at Chulalongkorn University, who made the machine that has been used at the university's vaccination centre since Monday.

Brazil to give COVID-19 booster shots to elderly and vulnerable

Brazil will give booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine to immunosuppressed or vulnerable people and citizens over the age of 80, beginning on Sept. 15, Brazilian Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said. In remarks to journalists in Brasília late on Tuesday, Queiroga said Pfizer's vaccine made in partnership with Germany's BioNTech will be used as the additional dose in those groups. Queiroga said the decision stems from the spread of the Delta variant and the need to increase protection for more vulnerable people.

