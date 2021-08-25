Left Menu

11 children from Philippines get new lease of life after liver transplants

It said that a team from Apollo assisted the families in aligning permissions for travel, while ensuring safety, and brought the children to Delhi in specialised charter flights.In the first batch, five of the children arrived, while the rest six came in the second batch, the spokesperson said, adding that seven girls and four boys underwent the transplant surgeries.Doctors said that all the patients had different level of complications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 18:29 IST
11 children from Philippines get new lease of life after liver transplants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven children from the Philippines, who were suffering from chronic liver diseases, received a new lease of life after undergoing transplant surgeries at a leading private hospital here.

There were eight babies, below 18 months of age, among these children, a spokesperson of the Apollo Hospital said on Wednesday.

They arrived, accompanied by their parents, in two batches on August 15 last year and February. The liver transplant surgeries of the 11 children took place during this period at the hospital, the spokesperson said.

''These children, between the age of 12 months (a boy) and 15 years, were in grave health conditions and needed immediate organ transplants along with specialized medical treatment, and any further delay could have been fatal,'' the hospital said in a statement. It said that ''a team from Apollo assisted the families in aligning permissions for travel, while ensuring safety, and brought the children to Delhi in specialized charter flights''.

In the first batch, five of the children arrived, while the rest six came in the second batch, the spokesperson said, adding that seven girls and four boys underwent the transplant surgeries.

Doctors said that all the patients had a different levels of complications. Those who required immediate medical attention were being managed by doctors till the time they completed their mandatory quarantine after arrival, the hospital said.

Delhi had reported a huge number of COVID-19 cases last year and this year, during the March-May period, the city saw a second wave of coronavirus infections. Travel restrictions were in place when cases had peaked.

Four patients, contracted COVID-19 while they were staying at a hotel, post their surgery, but they all made a good recovery, doctors said.

The statement said that after compulsory quarantine, the children underwent successful lifesaving liver transplant procedures at the hospital. Following post-operative observation and care, these children returned to their country on August 23, it said.

''At the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, we were regularly receiving patients from the Philippines and the South Asia region in pre-Covid times. But ever since countries imposed restrictions on travel and movement due to the pandemic, a lot of patients have been deprived of life-saving treatment,'' Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Anupam Sibal, said.

He said the hospital group is fortunate to have immense support from embassies and this helped ease processes.

''Post-transplant four children developed COVID-19 in their hotel while waiting for their flight. All four made an uneventful (with no complications) recovery,'' Sibal said.

Senior liver transplant surgeon at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Neerav Goyal, said, ''In a liver transplant, surgery is performed when patients have a high risk of dying from their disease in the ensuing weeks to month.'' ''Since COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, many of these patients were unlikely to survive the period of the pandemic without a liver transplant, and the patients despite several challenges traveled to us,'' Goyal said.

''In seven of the 11 cases, their mothers were donors. We are happy that they have gone back,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021