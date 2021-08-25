Japan has enough vaccines for boosters, prime minister says

Japan already has enough COVID-19 vaccines to provide booster shots if such a decision is taken, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday after announcing an expansion in a state of emergency to more prefectures.

Suga added that about 60% of the public will be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Japan has yet to make a third round of vaccinations an option, but he said there was already a supply to do so.

