Italy reports 59 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 7,548 new cases

Italy reported 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, compared with 60 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 7,548 from 6,076.

Italy has registered 128,914 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.502 million cases to date.

