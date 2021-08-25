Britain records 35,847 COVID-19 cases, 149 deaths

Britain recorded 35,847 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 30,838 on Tuesday, and 149 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down from 174 the previous day, according to government data.

