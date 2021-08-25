COVID-19: MP's Indore reports its first two cases of Delta plus variant

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has reported its first two cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, said Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer on Wednesday. He further informed that this was confirmed from a report sent by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi after samples for genome sequencing were sent to them.

"Report from NCDC was received on Tuesday evening, in which a man and a woman were found to be positive for Delta plus variant. Both the patients had administered COVID-19 vaccination after which they tested positive. However, they are healthy," said Dr Malakar. "These are the first cases of Delta plus variant recorded in Indore district," he added.

Both the Delta plus patients had tested positive for the infection on July 3 and contact tracing of these patients have been done, he informed. "A total of 16 contacts of the women found positive for delta plus have been traced while 72 contacts of the man have also been tested," added Dr Malakar. (ANI)

