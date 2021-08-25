Left Menu

COVID-19: MP's Indore reports its first two cases of Delta plus variant

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has reported its first two cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, said Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer on Wednesday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:03 IST
COVID-19: MP's Indore reports its first two cases of Delta plus variant
Chief Medical Officer's office in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has reported its first two cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19, said Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer on Wednesday. He further informed that this was confirmed from a report sent by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi after samples for genome sequencing were sent to them.

"Report from NCDC was received on Tuesday evening, in which a man and a woman were found to be positive for Delta plus variant. Both the patients had administered COVID-19 vaccination after which they tested positive. However, they are healthy," said Dr Malakar. "These are the first cases of Delta plus variant recorded in Indore district," he added.

Both the Delta plus patients had tested positive for the infection on July 3 and contact tracing of these patients have been done, he informed. "A total of 16 contacts of the women found positive for delta plus have been traced while 72 contacts of the man have also been tested," added Dr Malakar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021