Left Menu

MP: Two samples from Indore show presence of Delta plus variant of COVID-19

PTI | Indore | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:12 IST
MP: Two samples from Indore show presence of Delta plus variant of COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The genome sequencing of samples collected from two COVID-19 patients who have since recovered has revealed that they had been infected with the Delta plus variant, a health official from Madhya Pradesh's Indore city said on Wednesday.

The samples collected from a 35-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were sent to the Delhi-based National Center for Disease Control in July and the report had arrived recently, said Dr Amit Malakar, nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19.

These were the first Delta plus cases reported in the district, which had earlier seen cases of Delta variant, the official said, adding that both patients have recovered from the infection and have been vaccinated.

As a precautionary measure, the health department has collected the samples of 88 persons who came in contact with the duo and sent them for COVID-19 testing.

According to official figures, Indore has recorded 1,53,046 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 1,391 patients have died of the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021