Nepal reports 2,482 new cases of coronavirus infections: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 2,482 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 834,450, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that 44 new deaths were reported in the last one day. The current death toll due to coronavirus infections in the country stands at 10,612.

Health authorities have conducted 9,711 swab samples under RT-PCR method, of which 1,862 turned out positive. Likewise, 5,579 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 620 tested positive.

As of now, there are 38,287 corona active cases across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 1,781 people have achieved recovery.

