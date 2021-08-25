Left Menu

Nepal reports 2,482 new cases of coronavirus infections: Health Ministry

Nepal has reported 2,482 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 834,450, the health ministry said on Wednesday.The Ministry of Health and Population also said that 44 new deaths were reported in the last one day.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-08-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 21:31 IST
Nepal reports 2,482 new cases of coronavirus infections: Health Ministry
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has reported 2,482 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the country to 834,450, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that 44 new deaths were reported in the last one day. The current death toll due to coronavirus infections in the country stands at 10,612.

“The new number of cases in the last 24 hours stands at 2,482, taking total infections to 834,450. Deaths have surged to 10,612,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Health authorities have conducted 9,711 swab samples under RT-PCR method, of which 1,862 turned out positive. Likewise, 5,579 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 620 tested positive.

As of now, there are 38,287 corona active cases across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 1,781 people have achieved recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

 India
2
The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped the US military

The Taliban may have access to the biometric data of civilians who helped th...

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
4
Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021 by Great Place to Work® India

Innominds Chairman and CEO Divakar Tantravahi Recognized as One of India's B...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021